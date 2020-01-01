Abstract

The so-called 'crisis in masculinity' in the post-industrial/post-feminist world is not a new idea but in recent years it does seem to have forced its way back onto the agenda due to a lack of traditional employment, such as coal mining, thus robbing generations of men of their cultural identities. This collective 'crisis' has emerged through media attention on a succession of well-known men in the arts and sports worlds such as Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professor Green and Rio Ferdinand, who share in common a strong sense of masculine identification. In addition, all have openly discussed the healing and relief experienced by embracing the vulnerable, emotional aspects of themselves, or what has been historically characterized as the anima archetype in Jungian psychology. This essay will recount some of their stories of struggle as they have bravely spoken up about their mental health issues, perhaps diminishing, by example, the erroneous notion of depression as a 'woman's problem'. As noted, in recent times we have witnessed a proliferation of famous men speaking out about their emotional difficulties, often in the context of loss and depression, thus providing potential role-modelling for a more expanded view of contemporary masculinity. This paper attempts to consider the tendency amongst a particular type of modern man who is both traditionally macho and simultaneously emotionally articulate with the capacity to open up about the experiences of their inner worlds and the environmental pressures they face in a fast-paced and ever-changing world. Beginning with some brief stories about the men listed above, the primary focus will be on the work of the UK cross-dressing artist and Turner Prize winner (2003) Grayson Perry (b. 1960), by studying his unusual and highly creative clarion call to challenge modern men to recalibrate their emotional behaviour and to speak openly about loss and emotional difficulty. As readers will see, he has developed a unique method that includes filmed, televised interactional interviews with various individuals and groups and he then produces art pieces that embody what has transpired through his engagement with their suffering and real-life dilemmas. This highly creative process offers a double or even triple containment for those struggling with all-too-human pain via the holding interview with him directly; the artwork that he creates as a result; and then through the recording on film that is shared with television audiences who are deeply affected by what they witness and who perhaps find a form of healing via identification.



© 2020, The Society of Analytical Psychology.

Language: en



La prétendue " crise de la masculinité " dans le monde post-industriel et post-féministe n'est pas une idée nouvelle mais une idée qui s'est imposée de nouveau à l'ordre du jour dans les dernières années du fait du manque d'emploi dans des branches traditionnelles telles les mines de charbon, ce qui a dérobé à des générations d'hommes leur identité culturelle. Cette " crise " collective a émergé du fait de l'attention des médias sur une succession d'hommes célèbres dans les mondes des arts et des sports, comme Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professeur Green et Rio Ferdinand, qui ont en commun un sens aigu d'identification masculine. De plus, tous ont parlé ouvertement de la guérison et du soulagement qu'ils ont éprouvés du fait d'accueillir les aspects vulnérables et émotionnels d'eux-mêmes; ce qui historiquement a été défini comme l'archétype de l'anima dans la psychologie Jungienne (Jung 1951). Cet article revient sur leurs expériences difficiles alors qu'ils s'ouvraient avec courage de leurs difficultés psychiques, enterrant peut-être pour de bon la notion erronée selon laquelle la dépression serait un " problème de femme ". Comme nous l'avons souligné, nous avons assisté ces temps derniers à la prolifération d'hommes célèbres parlant ouvertement de leurs difficultés émotionnelles, souvent dans un contexte de dépression et de perte, et offrant ainsi des modèles potentiels pour une vision plus élargie de la masculinité contemporaine. Cet article vise à examiner la tendance chez un certain type d'hommes modernes, qui sont à la fois macho de manière traditionnelle et en même temps éloquents quant à leurs émotions, et qui ont la capacité de parler ouvertement des expériences de leurs mondes internes et des pressions qu'ils rencontrent venant de leur environnement dans un monde au rythme effréné et qui change tout le temps. Commençant par quelques brèves histoires concernant les hommes mentionnés précédemment, l'accent principal sera sur le travail de l'artiste britannique travesti qui a gagné le Prix Turner (en 2003), Grayson Perry (né en 1960). Nous étudierons son appel retentissant, inhabituel et très créatif, à mettre au défi les hommes modernes pour qu'ils réajustent leur comportement émotionnel et parlent ouvertement de leurs difficultés émotionnelles, de leurs deuils. Comme les lecteurs pourront le voir, il a conçu une méthode unique dans laquelle il s'agit d'interviews interactionnels filmés et télévisés, avec différentes personnes et groupes. Il produit ensuite des œuvres d'art qui incarnent ce qui est apparu au travers de son implication avec les souffrances et les dilemmes dans la vie réelle des participants. Ce processus hautement créatif offre doublement ou même triplement un cadre contenant pour ceux qui sont aux prises avec la souffrance humaine par le biais de l'1nterview, du rapport avec l'artiste, et de l'œuvre d'art qu'il crée à partir de cela. Puis encore par un enregistrement sur film qui est partagé avec des publics de télévision qui sont profondément affectés par ce dont ils sont témoins, et qui trouvent peut-être une forme de guérison par identification.

Language: fr

Die sogenannte 'Krise der Männlichkeit' in der postindustriellen/postfeministischen Welt ist keine neue Idee, scheint sich jedoch in den letzten Jahren aufgrund des Mangels an traditionellen Arbeitsplätzen, wie z.B. im Bergbau, wodurch Generationen von Männern ihrer kulturellen Identität beraubt werden, wieder auf die Tagesordnung zu drängen. Diese kollektive 'Krise' ist durch die Aufmerksamkeitslenkung der Medien auf eine Reihe bekannter Männer aus der Kunst- und Sportwelt wie Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professor Green und Rio Ferdinand entstanden, die ein starkes Gespür für männliche Identifikation verbindet. Darüber hinausgehend haben alle offen über die Heilung und Erleichterung gesprochen, die sie erfahren haben, wenn sie die verletzlichen, emotionalen Aspekte ihrer selbst oder das, was historisch als der Archetyp der Anima in der Jungianischen Psychologie charakterisiert wurde, aufgegriffen haben (Jung 1951). Dieser Aufsatz wird einige ihrer Geschichten von den Kämpfen wiedergeben denen sie sich zu stellen hatten, als sie sich tapfer zu ihren psychischen Problemen äußerten und vielleicht die irrige Vorstellung von Depression als 'Frauenproblem' für immer zu Grabe tragen. Wie bereits früher erwähnt, haben in jüngster Zeit immer mehr berühmte Männer über ihre emotionalen Schwierigkeiten sprechen hören, oft im Zusammenhang mit Verlust und Depression, die so ein potentielles Vorbild für eine erweiterte Sicht der gegenwärtigen Männlichkeit geliefert haben. In diesem Beitrag wird versucht, die Tendenz eines bestimmten Typs des modernen Mannes zu untersuchen, der sowohl traditionell Macho als auch gleichzeitig emotional artikuliert ist und die Fähigkeit besitzt, sich gegenüber den Erfahrungen seiner inneren Welten und dem von außen kommenden Druck zu öffnen, denen er in einer rasanten und sich immer verändernden Welt ausgesetzt ist. Ausgehend von einigen kurzen Geschichten über die oben genannten Männer wird der Schwerpunkt auf der Arbeit des britischen Cross-Dressing-Künstlers und Turner-Preisträgers (2003) Grayson Perry (geb. 1960) liegen, der sich mit seinem ungewöhnlichen und äußerst kreativen Schlachthorn damit befaßt, moderne Männer dazu herauszufordern, ihr emotionales Verhalten neu zu kalibrieren und offen über Verlust und emotionale Schwierigkeiten zu sprechen. Wie die Leser sehen werden, hat er eine einzigartige Methode entwickelt, die gefilmte, im Fernsehen übertragene Interaktionsinterviews mit verschiedenen Einzelpersonen und Gruppen umfaßt. Anschließend produziert er Kunstwerke die das verkörpern, was durch seine Auseinandersetzung mit ihren Leiden und realen Dilemmata zu ihm durchgedrungen ist. Dieser hochkreative Prozeß bietet einen doppelten oder sogar dreifachen Schutzbehälter für diejenigen, die mit allzu menschlichem Schmerz zu kämpfen haben, und zwar direkt im geborgenheitgebenden Interview mit ihm, durch das Kunstwerk, das er als Ergebnis schafft und dann durch die Filmaufzeichnung, die mit Fernsehzuschauern geteilt wird, die tief betroffen sind von dem, was sie miterleben und die vielleicht eine Form der Heilung durch Identifikation finden.

Language: de

La così chiamata 'crisi della mascolinità' nel mondo post-industriale/post-femminista non è un'idea nuova, ma negli ultimi anni sembra essere tornata all'ordine del giorno a causa della mancanza di impieghi tradizionali come l'estrazione del carbone, privando così generazioni di uomini delle loro identità culturali. Questa 'crisi' collettiva è emersa tramite l'attenzione dei media su una serie di uomini famosi nel mondo dell'arte e dello sport come Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professor Green e Rio Ferdinand, che hanno in comune un forte senso di identità maschile. Inoltre, tutti loro hanno discusso apertamente della guarigione e del sollievo provati nell'abbracciare gli aspetti vulnerabili, emotivi di sé stessi, o quello che è stato storicamente caratterizzato come l'archetipo dell'anima nella psicologia junghiana (Jung 1951). Questo saggio tratterà di alcune delle storie della lotta che hanno dovuto affrontare e di come hanno coraggiosamente parlato dei loro problemi di salute mentale, forse mettendo a tacere per sempre l'erronea nozione di depressione come un 'problema femminile'. Come notato, negli ultimi tempi, abbiamo assistito ad una proliferazione di uomini famosi che hanno parlato delle loro difficoltà emotive, spesso nel contesto di perdita e depressione, fornendo così un potenziale modello per una visione più estesa della mascolinità contemporanea. Questo articolo tenta di considerare la attuale tendenza tra un particolare tipo di uomo moderno che è sia tradizionalmente 'macho' che allo stesso tempo emotivamente sensibile, ed ha la capacità di aprirsi sulle esperienze del suo mondo interiore e sulle pressioni ambientali che affronta in un mondo sempre più frenetico ed in continuo mutamento. A partire da alcune brevi storie riguardanti gli uomini sopra citati, l'attenzione principale sarà posta sul lavoro dell'artista cross-dressing britannico e vincitore del premio Turner (2003) Grayson Perry (nato nel 1960), tramite lo studio del suo inusuale e altamente creativo appello agli uomini moderni a ricalibrare il loro comportamento emotivo e a parlare apertamente di perdita e difficoltà emotive. Come i lettori vedranno, egli ha sviluppato un peculiare metodo che include interviste interattive filmate e teletrasmesse con vari individui e gruppi ed ha quindi prodotto opere d'arte che incarnano ciò che è emerso tramite il suo coinvolgimento con la loro sofferenza ed i loro dilemmi sulla vita reale. Questo processo altamente creativo offre un doppio o addirittura triplo contenimento per coloro che lottano con un dolore fin troppo umano attraverso lo svolgimento di interviste, fatte con lui. L'opera che egli crea come risultato è un lavoro artistico, che si sviluppa inoltre attraverso la registrazione di un film condiviso con il pubblico televisivo, che è profondamente toccato da ciò di cui è testimone e che forse trova una forma di guarigione tramite l'identificazione.

Language: it

Так называемый "кризис мужественности" в постиндустриальном/постфеминистском мире - не новая идея, но в последние годы она вернулась на повестку дня из-за отсутствия традиционной занятости, такой как добыча угля, что лишает целые поколения мужчин их культурной идентичности. Этот коллективный "кризис" возник из-за внимания средств массовой информации к наследию известных людей в мире искусства и спорта, таких как Брюс Спрингстин, Штормзи, профессор Грин и Рио Фердинанд, у каждого из которых есть сильное чувство мужской идентификации. Кроме того, все они открыто обсуждали чувство исцеленности и облегчения, которое испытывали при принятии своих уязвимых и эмоциональных аспектов, другими словами того, что исторически характеризовалось как архетип анимы в юнгианской психологии (Jung 1951). В этом эссе будут рассказаны некоторые истории их борьбы, в которых они смело говорили о своих проблемах с психическим здоровьем, возможно, навсегда оставив ложное представление о депрессии как о "женской проблеме". Как уже отмечалось, в последнее время мы стали свидетелями роста числа известных мужчин, высказывающих свое мнение об их эмоциональных трудностях, часто в контексте утраты и депрессии, что обеспечивает потенциальное создание ролей для более расширенного представления о современной мужественности. В этой статье предпринята попытка рассмотреть тенденцию определенного типа современного мужчины, который традиционно является мачо и одновременно способен эмоционально выражать и раскрывать переживания своего внутреннего мира, а также экологическое давление, с которым сталкиваются эти мужчины в быстро меняющемся мире. Начиная с нескольких кратких рассказов об упомянутых выше мужчинах, автор уделяет основное внимание творчеству британского художника по кроссдрессингу, лауреате премии Тёрнера (2003) Грейсону Перри (род. 1960). В статье исследован его необычный и очень креативный вызов современным мужчинам: Перри призывает перенастроить свое эмоциональное поведение и открыто говорить о потере и эмоциональных затруднениях. Как увидят читатели, он разработал уникальный метод, включающий снятые на видео интерактивные интервью с различными людьми и группами. Затем он создает художественные произведения, которые воплощают ощущения и смыслы, прочувствованные при соприкосновении со страданиями этих людей и их реальными жизненными дилеммами. Этот чрезвычайно творческий процесс предлагает двойное или даже тройное контейнирование для тех, кто борется с общечеловеческой болью: интервью, созданное по его следам произведение искусства, последующая видеозапись, которую смотрят телезрители, глубоко затронуты увиденным и которые, возможно, находят форму исцеления через идентификацию.

Language: ru

La así-llamada 'crisis de la masculinidad' en el mundo post-industrial/post-feminista no es una idea nueva, pero en años recientes, pareciera haberse forzado su retorno a la temática actual debido a la falta de empleos tradicionales como la minería, robando así a generaciones de hombres, sus identidades culturales. Esta 'crisis' colectiva ha emergido a través de la atención de los medios en una sucesión de hombres, reconocidos mundialmente, en artes y deportes, tales como Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professor Green y Rio Ferdinand, quienes comparten entre sí un fuerte sentido de identificación masculina. A su vez, todos han expresado abiertamente lo sanador y el alivio experimentado al aceptar los aspectos emocionales y vulnerables de sí mismos, o aquello que históricamente se ha caracterizado como el arquetipo del anima en la psicología Junguiana (Jung 1951). El presente ensayo describirá algunas de sus historias de lucha, así como han hablado con coraje acerca de sus cuestiones en salud mental, quizás eliminado para siempre la noción errónea de la depresión como un 'problema de la mujer'- Como se ha notado en tiempos recientes, hemos sido testigo de una proliferación de hombres famosos que han hablado acerca de sus dificultades emocionales, a menudo en un contexto de pérdida y depresión, brindando así una referencia potencial para una perspectiva más amplia de masculinidad contemporánea. El trabajo busca considerar la tendencia expresada por una clase particular de hombre moderno, tradicionalmente macho y simultáneamente emocionalmente articulado, con capacidad para abrirse a experiencias de sus mundos internos y a la presiones ambientales que enfrentan, en un mundo cambiante y acelerado. Comenzando con algunas historias breves sobre los hombres citados anteriormente, el foco principal será sobre el trabajo del artista inglés Grayson Perry (b.1960), cross-dressing y ganador del premio Turner (2003), a través de estudiar su llamado, inusual y altamente creativo, a desafiar al hombre moderno a recalibrar su conducta emocional y hablar abiertamente sobre la pérdida y la dificultad emocional. Como los lectores podrán ver, el ha desarrollado un método único que incluye entrevistas interactivas filmadas, televisadas con varios individuos y grupos. Luego él produce piezas de arte que encarnan aquello que ha transpirado a través de su implicación con el sufrimiento y los dilemas de la vida-real de éstos. Este proceso altamente creativo ofrece una contención doble o aún triple para quienes luchan con el dolor demasiado humano, a través de la entrevista llevada a cabo con él directamente; la pieza de arte que él crea como resultado; y luego a través de la grabación la cual es compartida con la audiencia de televisión, quienes son profundamente afectados por aquello que atestiguan, y quienes quizás encuentren una forma de sanación vía la identificación.

Language: es

Grayson Perry和重新审视男性化情绪反应如何应对脆弱和治愈 在后工业/后女性主义世界中, 所谓"男性化中的危机"并不是新的概念, 但近年来, 这一话题又被迫回到了议程中, 这是由于缺少传统职业, 比如挖煤, 男性世代失去了文化身份。这一集体的"危机"得以涌现出来, 是由于媒体对那些在艺术和体育届成功并知名的人士的关注, 比如:Bruce Springsteen, Stormzy, Professor Green 和 Rio Ferdinand, 他们有一个共同点, 就是对男性化身份的强烈认同。此外, 通过抱持自己脆弱、情感的层面, 或者说抱持了传统荣格心理学所说的阿尼玛原型 (荣格, 1951), 他们都公开地讨论了自己治愈和解脱的经验。这篇文章将展示他们如何勇敢地公开自己心理健康话题, 或许还包括公开破除"抑郁是女性的问题"的错误时所进行的挣扎。 近年来, 我们都目睹很多名人公开谈论他们情感的困难, 经常是关于丧失和抑郁, 于是为现代男性化提供了一个更为扩展的潜在模仿角色。这篇文章试图关注一种特殊类型现代男性的一种倾向。这些男性即有传统的男子气概, 又同时有能力在情感上清晰表达自己内在的经验, 以及表达他们在快速并不断变化的世界中所面对的环境压力。文章开端以前面列举的那些男性的简短故事开始, 首要的焦点是英国异装艺术家和透纳奖获得者(2003)Grayson Perry (b. 1960)的工作, 文章研究了他以异乎寻常的, 高创造力的号召, 去挑战现代男性, 去再度校准他们情感能力, 并公开地谈论丧失和情感度困难。读者们可能会看到, 他发展了一种特殊的方法。他与不同个体和群体互动采访, 拍成电影或电视, 然后他创造艺术作品, 在这些作品中, 蕴含了在他融合进这些人的伤痛及真实生活困境后, 所再度凝练出的作品。这一非常具有创造性的过程为那些挣扎于人之常情的苦痛的人们提供了一个双倍甚至三倍的容器, 这一容器的构建是通过与他直接的抱持性的采访作为过程, 以他所创造的艺术品作为结果, 然后通过视频的记录, 把这一切分享给电视机前的观众。而这些观众见证了这些过程并被深深打动, 或许他们还通过认同也获得了某种治愈。.

Language: zh