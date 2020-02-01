|
Hughes BD, Cummins CB, Shan Y, Mehta HB, Radhakrishnan RS, Bowen-Jallow KA. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Pediatric Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX, 77555, USA. Electronic address: kabowen@utmb.edu.
BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: The U.S. has an alarming rate of firearm injuries. Racial disparities among victims and predictors of outcomes are not well established. Our objective was to assess costs, length of stay (LOS), and inpatient mortality among nonfatal and fatal pediatric firearm injuries that required hospitalization.
Costs; Firearm violence; Pediatric trauma; Racial disparities