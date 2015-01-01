Abstract

A man aged 22 years, with history of depression, presented to the emergency department of Emory University Hospital (Atlanta, GA, USA) in 2019, with complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting. Physical examination was unremarkable. Complete blood count and metabolic panels, including serum lactate, were normal. A contrast-enhanced CT of the abdomen in portal venous phase showed pneumatosis of the distal oesophagus and stomach and portal venous gas ( figure, A, B). Mural enhancement was normal ( figure, B), without intraperitoneal free air. On further questioning, the patient revealed that he had ingested 35% hydrogen peroxide in a suicide attempt. He was admitted for close monitoring in intensive care unit because there was no evidence of mucosal necrosis or perforation on barium swallow and endoscopy. He received hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and follow-up CT 4 days later showed complete resolution of abnormal findings ( figure, C). He was discharged and referred to mental health providers ...

