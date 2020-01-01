Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Second impact syndrome (SIS) is a devastating condition occurring in sport-induced mild brain injury. SIS is drastically defined by anamnestic, clinical and radiological criteria, which is unusual in the field of cranial traumatology. The purpose of this study was to provide a literature review of this syndrome. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a literature review of all published studies on PubMed. The keywords were "second impact syndrome AND catastrophic head injury", "second impact syndrome AND sport", "repeat concussion AND catastrophic brain injury", "catastrophic head injury AND concussion", "catastrophic head injury", "concussion AND second impact syndrome", "concussion AND repetitive head injury".



RESULTS: Eighty-two full-text articles were assessed for eligibility. Finally, 41 studies were included in qualitative synthesis and 21 were included in quantitative synthesis Discussion: The number of cases reported in the literature was extremely small compared to the population at risk, i.e., the number of athletes exposed to repeated concussions. SIS was similar to talk and die syndrome, with which it shares certain characteristics. If we consider SIS according to "talk and deteriorate" tables, it opens up interesting perspectives because they are specific in children and adolescents. Taking into account the scarcity of this syndrome, one may question whether athlete-intrinsic features may be involved in at least some cases of SIS. On a pathophysiological level, many explanations remained unsatisfactory because they were unable to explain all the clinical phenomena and observed lesions. Triggering the trigeminocardiac reflex is a crucial element in explaining the sequence of clinical events. Its association with a state of neurogenic inflammation provides an almost complete explanation for this particular condition. Finally, on a practical level, a concussion occurring during the playing of a sport must be considered as any other injury before allowing a return to play.



Language: en