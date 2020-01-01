|
Citation
Leger D, Stepnowsky C. Sleep Med. Rev. 2020; 51: e101275.
Affiliation
University of California, San Diego, CA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Saunders, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32169792
Abstract
Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is common in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and continues to persist in many patients despite adequate OSA treatment. EDS in OSA is associated with decreased quality of life (QOL) as well as increased societal burden, which may impact health care utilization and costs. However, economic burden is often not the primary focus in the treatment of EDS in OSA. This targeted literature review aimed to examine the published literature on the economic burden of EDS in OSA. This review identified available literature using a targeted PubMed search strategy using search terms related to EDS in OSA in adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Economic burden; Excessive daytime sleepiness; Health care utilization; Motor vehicle accident; Obstructive sleep apnea; Quality of life; Work productivity