Abstract

Safety performance function (SPF) has been a vital tool in traffic safety evaluation including finding contributing factors to crashes, identifying hotspots, and assessing safety effects of countermeasures. In the United States (U.S.), the Highway Safety Manual provides a number of SPFs for a variety of road facilities. Due to the limited availability of traffic data in many regions, the transferability of SPFs has been an important topic in traffic safety analysis and has been evaluated by several studies. Nevertheless, the international transferability of freeway SPFs and the applicability of transferred SPFs on hotspot identification has been rarely investigated. Based on data from two Chinese cities, Shanghai and Suzhou, and three U.S. states, Texas, New York and Florida, this study analyzes the transferability of freeway SPFs between Chinese and U.S. regions. These SPFs are then transferred to the other country and their performance on hotspot identification is investigated. SPFs were developed in the frameworks of Poisson, Poisson-lognormal and negative binomial regressions for the five localities separately, and were calibrated using the calibration functions before being transferred. Without calibration, the poor model transferability was found between the two countries, while after calibration, the transferred SPFs between Shanghai/Suzhou and Texas/New York showed satisfactory performance on both model fitting and hotspot identification. However, the transferability of SPFs between Florida and the Chinese cities turned out to be unsatisfactory regardless of whether being calibrated or not, which was attributable to the considerable difference in traffic flow. The findings of this study are expected to be a good reference for researchers and practitioners who want to understand the transferability and applicability of SPFs in the international context.



