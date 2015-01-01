Abstract

Navigation can be haptically guided. In specific, tissue deformations arising from both limb motions during locomotion (i.e., gait patterns) and mechanical interactions between the limbs and the environment can convey information, detected by the haptic perceptual system, about how the body is moving relative to the environment. Here, we test hypotheses concerning the properties of mechanically contacted environments relevant to navigation of this kind. We studied blindfolded participants implicitly learning to perceive their location within environments that were physically encountered via walking on, stepping on, and probing ground surfaces with a cane. Environments were straight-line paths with elevated sections where the path either narrowed or remained the same width. We formed hypotheses concerning how these two environments would affect spatial updating and reorientation processes. In the constant pathwidth environment, homing task accuracy was higher and a manipulation of the elevated surface, to be either unchanged or (unbeknown to participants) shortened, biased the performance. This was consistent with our hypothesis of a metric recalibration scaled to elevated surface extent. In the narrowing pathwidth environment, elevated surface shortening did not bias performance. This supported our hypothesis of positional recalibration resulting from contact with the leading edge of the elevated surface. We discuss why certain environmental properties, such as path-narrowing, have significance for how one becomes implicitly oriented the surrounding environment.

