Girela-López E, Beltran-Aroca CM, Jimena I, Pérez-Jorge P, Ramos-Medina V, Ruz-Caracuel I, Gill JR, Peña-Amaro J. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Departamento de Ciencias Morfológicas, Facultad de Medicina y Enfermería, Sección de Histología, Universidad de Córdoba, 14004, Córdoba, Spain.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32172482
PURPOSE: Previous experiments in rats have indicated that there are histological changes in skeletal muscle in drowning deaths; these changes include muscle fibers that contain ragged red fibers (RRF). The purpose of this study was to examine whether these changes also occur in humans.
Language: en
Cytoarchitectural changes; Drowning; Hanging; Ragged red fibers; Skeletal muscle; Sudden cardiac death