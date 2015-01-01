SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hamberger LK, Barry C, Franco Z. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(4): 425-444.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1572399

Chronic stress stemming from trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) leads to many health problems that are typically seen by primary care providers. Unfortunately, providers rarely identify trauma as the root cause of patient difficulties. The present paper provides an evidence-based rationale for implementing trauma-informed care principles and processes into medical primary care systems. Beginning with a review of prevalence of trauma exposure and PTSD in primary care clinics, this article elucidates relationships between trauma exposure and behavioral and medical health problems, as well as clinical and physiological pathways that lead from trauma exposure to illness. The article concludes with exposition of trauma-informed interventions that can be implemented in primary care clinics, and discussion of future directions.


chronic stress; healthcare utilization; primary care; PTSD; trauma; trauma and health; trauma interventions; Trauma-informed care

