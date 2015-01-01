|
Graves KN, Ward M, Crotts DK, Pitts W. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(5): 526-544.
This article evaluates a trauma-informed, mental health-law enforcement intervention model called the Greensboro Child Response Initiative (CRI). CRI is a community-coordinated response to mitigate the development of traumatic stress symptoms in children exposed to violence, with the goals of decreasing mental health symptoms and other negative outcomes.
Child trauma; law enforcement; mental health; secondary prevention