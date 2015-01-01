SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Graves KN, Ward M, Crotts DK, Pitts W. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(5): 526-544.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2018.1490843

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article evaluates a trauma-informed, mental health-law enforcement intervention model called the Greensboro Child Response Initiative (CRI). CRI is a community-coordinated response to mitigate the development of traumatic stress symptoms in children exposed to violence, with the goals of decreasing mental health symptoms and other negative outcomes.

RESULTS from a quasi-experimental study indicated that caregivers appreciate the quick follow-up and support by CRI advocates and police reported seeing CRI as a critical component of their responses to calls for service related to families and children. Police line-ups and training provided by CRI increased levels of empathy and awareness of child trauma. Monthly stakeholder meetings promoted an informed victim response and increased communication and networking opportunities among community providers and law enforcement.

RESULTS suggest that CRI is a promising community-based early intervention, and implications and suggestions are provided for replicability.


Language: en

Keywords

Child trauma; law enforcement; mental health; secondary prevention

