Abstract

The article serves as the introduction to a special issue of the journal focused on traumatic brain injury in the context of domestic and intimate partner violence. The scope of the problem is enormous, where upwards of 90% of all individuals with a history of interpersonal violence have concomitant signs and symptoms of traumatic brain injury. To date, no specific assessment tools or intervention plans exist for this specific population, but draw from existing practices for athletes, soldiers, veterans, and civilians. The public health need for further investigation and collaboration drive the proposals and suggestions for best practices in specific and community-wide settings. Through awareness and education, the challenge of traumatic brain injury in domestic violence can begin to be addressed.

Language: en