Abstract

Although intimate partner violence (IPV) related (TBI) is increasingly recognized as an important area of concern, there is no existing research that seeks to identify correlates of IPV related TBI. Given the profound consequences of TBI, it is important to identify individual and social-ecological conditions that are associated with probable TBI among persons with a history of physical violence in their intimate partnerships. In this paper, we are concerned specifically with physical abuse that occurs in violent intimate relationships. The sample included 130 participants who were formerly abused by an intimate partner. This study was part of a larger research project that utilized a web-based survey to learn about the socio-ecological conditions surrounding IPV-related TBI. The HELPS screening tool was employed to calculate risk for TBI. Approximately half of the survey respondents (n= 64) were determined to have likely experienced IPV-related TBI. This finding is consistent with existing literature showing that TBIs are highly prevalent among individuals who have experienced IPV. Logistic regression analysis was used to explore the correlates of IPV-related TBI. The results show that punishment for the abuser, time since the relationship ended, and seeking help for the health consequences of IPV were significantly associated with probable TBI.



RESULTS, limitations, future directions and implications are discussed.

Language: en