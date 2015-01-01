|
Citation
|
Casey EA, Allen CT, Tolman RM, Carlson JM, Leek C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(9): 1038-1056.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Given the increasing prominence of both bystander-based approaches to gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and of proactively engaging men and boys to join efforts to end GBV, understanding the factors that support men's antiviolence bystander behavior is important. This study examined correlates of willingness to engage in violence preventative bystander behavior in a global sample of 299 adult men engaged in GBV prevention events or work. Participants came from over 50 countries and provided data via an online, anonymous survey available in English, Spanish, and French. Path analysis was used to model participants' willingness to engage in a variety of violence-preventative behaviors in the future, with variable selection guided by the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) and by research implicating gender-related attitudes in bystander willingness and behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bystander; engaging men; gender-based violence; intimate partner violence; prevention; sexual assault