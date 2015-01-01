|
Citation
|
Averill LA, Smith NB, Holens PL, Sippel LM, Bellmore AR, Mota NP, Sareen J, Southwick SM, Pietrzak RH. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(10): 1199-1215.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Military sexual trauma (MST) is associated with a range of negative mental and physical health outcomes. Investigations of potential sex-based differences in outcomes in MST survivors have been inconsistent with little work evaluating psychosocial correlates of resilience (e.g., social support, humor, capacity to adapt to change). Data were analyzed from 115 U.S. Veterans reporting a history of MST who participated in the nationally representative National Health and Resilience Veterans Study (NHRVS) to examine sex-based correlates of risk and resilience. Compared with female MST survivors (n = 56; 42.9%), male MST survivors (n = 59; 57.1%) reported increased lifetime traumatic events, hostility, and history of drug use disorder, whereas female veterans reported increased lifetime PTSD symptoms. There were no differences in past-month PTSD symptom severity, physical health, suicidal ideation/attempts, resilience factors, or rates of mental health treatment utilization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug use; hostility; Military sexual trauma; PTSD; resilience; sex differences; veterans