Abstract

Studies have revealed that childhood physical maltreatment is a risk factor for emotion regulation difficulties; however, less is known about the underlying processes that may mediate or moderate this relation. This study examined the mediating effect of blame attribution and moderating effect of gender in the relation between physical maltreatment and emotion regulation difficulties. A total of 415 undergraduate students (89 males and 326 females) who ranged in ages from 18 to 25 years were recruited for the study. Participants completed the Parent-Child Conflict Tactics Scale, Child Relationship Attribution Measure, and Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale.



RESULTS showed that blame mediated the relation between parental physical maltreatment and emotion regulation difficulties. However, gender did not moderate the effect of physical maltreatment and blame. Gender also did not moderate the mediating effect of blame in the relation between physical maltreatment and emotion regulation difficulties. The present study can contribute to a better understanding of how physical maltreatment is associated with emotion regulation difficulties. Our results suggest that attributions of conflict may be a worthwhile target of intervention for both genders.

