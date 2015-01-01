|
Citation
|
Zhu XW, Chu XW, Zhang YH, Li ZH. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(2): 148-166.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cyberbullying has become a common social phenomenon all over the world. Online game violence has been recognized as a risk factor for adolescents to perpetrate cyberbullying. The present study investigated normative beliefs about aggression (NOBAG) as a mediator and trait aggressiveness (TA) as a moderator in the relation between exposure to online game violence and cyberbullying. A sample of 703 Chinese adolescents aged from 12 to 15 years (M = 13.38, SD = 0.76) completed measures of research variables.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; Cyberbullying; normative beliefs about aggression; online game violence; trait aggressiveness