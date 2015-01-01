Abstract

Although experiencing bullying and other forms of assault is associated with adverse physical, emotional, and psychological consequences, the long-term consequences, especially in the aftermath of a severe trauma in adulthood, is not known. This study examined the relationship between history of being bullied and/or assaulted and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among responders to the World Trade Center (WTC) disaster. During 2015-2016, a modified life events checklist was administered to responders at Stony Brook WTC Health Program. WTC-related PTSD symptoms were assessed by PTSD checklist (PCL). Longitudinal mixed models examined associations between bullying, other forms of assault, and severity and chronicity of PTSD symptoms. Approximately, 13% of 920 responders had probable WTC-PTSD (PCL≥44). Being bullied in childhood was associated with increased odds of WTC-PTSD (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 7.34; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 2.12-25.34), adjusted for demographics, other stressors, and WTC exposures. PTSD odds decreased over time among those not bullied (aOR 0.82; 95% CI: 0.73-0.92), but not among victims. Experiencing physical, sexual, or verbal assaults during adulthood also had a significant association with WTC-PTSD (aOR 4.64; 95% CI: 1.98-10.92).



FINDINGS suggest being bullied in childhood and/or assaulted in adulthood can increase PTSD risk and progression after mass trauma.

