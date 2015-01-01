|
Puhalla AA, Kulper DA, Fahlgren MK, McCloskey MS. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(2): 206-222.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Hostility, as well as its behavioral manifestation (i.e., aggression), are associated with significant health problems and psychological distress. Yet, there is only limited research examining how resting autonomic nervous system activity, indexed by Heart Rate Variability (HRV), is associated with these constructs. Specifically, dampened high frequency (HF)-HRV and heightened low frequency (LF)/HF-HRV are associated with increased trait hostility and aggression, while dampened heart rate (HR) is only associated with increased trait aggression. Collectively, this suggests that dampened physiological regulation may be associated with trait hostility and aggression. However, no study has examined how resting HRV is associated with in vivo aggression or uniquely associated with trait hostility. The present study examined the relationship between hostility, anger, and aggression with resting HRV in 81-undergraduate students (55 women, mean age = 22). Trait measures were assessed using self-report questionnaires and in vivo aggression was assessed using the Taylor Aggression Paradigm.
aggression; anger; heart rate variability; Hostility; provocation; respiratory sinus arrhythmia; TAP; vagal tone