Abstract

The prevalence of child maltreatment and its association with future violence makes identifying ways to intervene with victims and prevent subsequent violence increasingly important. Child maltreatment is any form of child abuse or child neglect resulting in actual or potential harm to a child's health, survival, development or dignity. Self-reported data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health were used to further understanding of a commonly described cycle of interpersonal violence where the experience of childhood maltreatment predicts victimization and perpetration of youth violence in adolescence and intimate partner violence in adulthood. Using a nationally representative sample, we examine how both gender and the experience of caring relationships with teachers could affect the cycle. Physical abuse was associated with youth violence victimization and perpetration, and neglect was associated with youth violence victimization. Youth violence victimization was related to IPV perpetration and victimization. For males, youth violence perpetration was associated with only IPV victimization, while for females, youth violence perpetration was associated with IPV perpetration and victimization. For males with low perceptions of having a caring teacher, youth violence victimization and perpetration were strongly correlated. Implications are discussed.

