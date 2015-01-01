Abstract

This study explores the relationship between exposure to verbal violence, body investment, and contingencies of self-worth among college students. The study hypotheses are that (a) gender differences will be found in exposure to types of verbal violence, (b) body investment and contingencies of self-worth will be positively interrelated, and (c) exposure to verbal violence will be related to students' body investment and contingencies of self-worth. A total of 300 Israeli students participated in the current study, 206 females (69%) and 94 males (31%), ages 19-47 years. The participants self-reported demographic information and completed an exposure to verbal violence questionnaire, the Body Investment scale, and the Contingencies of Self-Worth scale. The study found that students' evaluation of their own physical appearance is the strongest predictor of global self-esteem that is affected by being exposed to verbal violence. The findings show the importance of understanding the effects of exposure to verbal violence on contingencies of self-worth and of body investment as a predictor of contingencies of self-worth. We recommend creating intervention programs that address the consequences of verbal violence on body investment and self-worth to improve quality of life.

