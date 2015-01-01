SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho H, Chun J, Kwon I, Kim DH, Um MY, Chang H, Seon J. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(3): 365-382.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2019.1587560

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) among college students is an ongoing, serious social problem in South Korea (Korea). Despite its high prevalence, little attention has been paid to this issue. This study fills a gap in the existing literature by collecting data from six universities in Korea to examine factors associated with IPV and with survivors' help-seeking behaviors. Independent variables included IPV consequences, childhood victimization (CV), depression, and alcohol consumption; the two dependent variables were IPV victimization and help-seeking. Descriptive and logistic regression analyses were conducted. IPV was found to occur in every student group in college. Students suffering the psychological consequences of IPV sought help less often than those who did not, and CV increased the risk of IPV. Implications for research and practice are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

childhood victimization; college students; domestic violence; help-seeking; Intimate partner violence; Korea; mental health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print