Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) among college students is an ongoing, serious social problem in South Korea (Korea). Despite its high prevalence, little attention has been paid to this issue. This study fills a gap in the existing literature by collecting data from six universities in Korea to examine factors associated with IPV and with survivors' help-seeking behaviors. Independent variables included IPV consequences, childhood victimization (CV), depression, and alcohol consumption; the two dependent variables were IPV victimization and help-seeking. Descriptive and logistic regression analyses were conducted. IPV was found to occur in every student group in college. Students suffering the psychological consequences of IPV sought help less often than those who did not, and CV increased the risk of IPV. Implications for research and practice are discussed.

