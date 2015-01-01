Abstract

Characteristics such as race, age, social economic status and sexual orientation, have an impact on women's experiences of sexual violence and subsequent contact with services. In this qualitative study, we focused on the intersections of race and gender. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with eight key informants from statutory and third sector organisations to explore their responses to, and strategies for providing services for BME survivors of sexual violence.



RESULTS indicate the need to develop racial literacy and cultural sensitivity in individual practice as well as within the wider organisations. An intersectional approach is essential to adequately support survivors of sexual violence and address social inequalities.



Keywords: black and minority ethnic women; gender-based violence; intersectionality; sexual violence

Language: en