Citation
Levine J, Sher L. Acta Neuropsyciatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32172697
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a serious public health issue that affects individuals, families and societies all over the world. International studies provide consistent evidence that the presence of psychiatrists in a region is associated with lesser suicide rates. However, many psychiatric patients including suicidal patients do not have access to psychiatrists. This indicates that mental health and non-mental health social workers need to be involved in suicide prevention efforts. This paper is the first comprehensive work that discusses how to increase the role of social workers in the area of suicide prevention.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; public health; social work; stress; suicide