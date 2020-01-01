|
Citation
|
Oliveira LC, Birrell S, Cain R. Appl. Ergon. 2020; 85: 103063.
|
Affiliation
|
Design School, Loughborough University, Loughborough, LE11 3TU, United Kingdom. Electronic address: R.Cain@lboro.ac.uk.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32174351
|
Abstract
|
Technological developments present diverse opportunities to modernise services for the rail industry. Systems can be implemented to improve passengers' experiences, but these may also affect the experiences of crew working on board trains. This first-of-a-kind research extends the concept of customer journey mapping as a design tool to understand the experiences of train crew. To produce these crew journey maps, interviews and user observation methods were adopted (N = 22).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Customer journey map; Qualitative study; Shadowing; User experience; Work satisfaction