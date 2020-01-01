|
Citation
Hartmann D, Ueno K, Schwenck C. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2020; 14: e9.
Affiliation
2Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics, and Psychotherapy, University Hospital Frankfurt, Goethe-University, Frankfurt, Germany.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32175005
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children who are frequently aggressive or lack empathy show various deficits in their social information processing. Several findings suggest that children with conduct problems (CP) show a tendency to interpret ambiguous situations as hostile (hostile attribution bias) and have difficulties to disengage from negative stimuli (attentional bias). The role that additional callous-unemotional traits (CU-traits) play in these biases is yet unclear. Investigating both attentional and attributional aspects of social information processing in children can help us to understand where anomalies in the processing pathway occur and whether the biases are associated with CP and CU-traits separately or in an interactive manner.
Language: en
Keywords
Callous-unemotional traits; Conduct disorder; Conduct problems; Oppositional defiant disorder; Social information processing