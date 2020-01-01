|
Citation
Watts A, Loloi J, Lessner K, Mizell M, Shoemaker K, King TS, Olympia R. Cureus 2020; 12(2): e6844.
Affiliation
Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
32175209
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Films continue to be a popular form of entertainment amongst children and adolescents. The objective of this study was to determine the most common themes depicted in a select number of rated-R films released 2012-2017.
Language: en
Keywords
co-viewing; development; films; media; mediation; rated-r; themes; violence