Abstract

OBJECTIVES: After the Nepal earthquake in 2015, for the first time, the Emergency Medical Team Coordination Cell (EMTCC) was activated. This study aims to evaluate the emergency medical team (EMT) coordination in the aftermath of the Nepal earthquake in 2015.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study that (a) describes the coordination process in Nepal, and (b) reviews and analyzes the EMT database in Nepal to classify the EMTs based on the World Health Organization (WHO) EMT classification, an online survey for EMT coordination, and the Geographic Information System-analyzed EMT distribution.



RESULTS: We recorded 150 EMTs, which included 29 Type 1-Mobile, 71 Type 1-Fixed, 22 Type 2, 1 Type 3, and 27 specialist cell recorded EMTs including the military team. The EMTs were allocated based on the number of casualties in that area. The Type 1 EMTs were deployed around Type 2 EMTs.



CONCLUSIONS: The EMT Classification is useful for the effective posting of EMTs. However, the method of onsite multi registration has room for improvement. The WHO should provide an opportunity for EMTCC training for better coordination of disasters.

