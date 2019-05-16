Abstract

Deoxynivalenol (DON) or "vomitoxin" is a mycotoxin produced by Fusarium species. Few food poisoning cases caused by DON have been reported since the 1990s in China. However, on May 16, 2019, the Zhuhai Center for Disease Control and Prevention received a case report from primary school "S" that many students began vomiting after eating breakfast. To discern the cause and control the outbreak effectively, an epidemiological investigation was carried out. This retrospective cohort study defined both suspected and probable cases of food poisoning using ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with triple quadrupole mass spectrometry to detect 16 mycotoxins simultaneously. A total of 101 cases (14 suspected and 87 probable) were identified, with an overall attack rate of 8.1%. All cases were in grades 1-3. The main symptoms of probable cases were vomiting (100%) and nausea (63%). The average incubation time was 25 min after eating. Comparison of students who ate breakfast provided by the school with those who did not revealed the relative risk was 6.0 (95% confidence intervals [CI] = 2.2-16) among students in grades 1-3. The concentration of DON in the leftover raw breakfast noodles ranged from 6856 to 11,982 μg/kg and 878.3 to 1074.2 μg/kg in leftover cooked noodles. DON exposure was 1.3-1.6 μg/kg body weight for grades 1-2 and 1.7-2.1 μg/kg body weight for grade 3. The attack rate of grade 3 was 4.3 times higher than that for grades 1-2 (95% CI = 3.0-6.3). The food poisoning outbreak on May 16, 2019 in primary school "S" in China, was determined to be caused by DON-contaminated commercial raw noodles.

Language: en