SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim JS, Kang ES, Bahk YC, Jang S, Hong KS, Baek JH. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e124.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00124

PMID

32174860

PMCID

PMC7057238

Abstract

Introduction: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a rapidly increasing mental health problem that requires more clinical attention. In this study, we aimed to explore the biobehavioral markers of NSSI in participants with mood disorders. Methods: A total of 45 participants with mood disorders (bipolar I, II, and major depressive disorder) were included in the study. Behavioral impulsivity was measured using the immediate memory task (IMT)/delayed memory task (DMT) and the go-no-go (GNG) tests. Plasma levels of tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), interleukin 1 beta (IL-1 β), and interleukin 6 (IL-6) and resting-state quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) were measured. Results: The NSSI group had shorter GNG reaction time (GNG-RT) and higher TNF-α levels compared to the non-NSSI group. TNF-α was positively correlated with frontal theta power. In addition, GNG-RT showed a significant positive association with frontal alpha activity. Conclusion: NSSI in mood disorders was associated with increased behavioral impulsivity and greater inflammation. Increased pro-inflammatory cytokines were associated with frontal theta power. Increased inflammation might change major neurotransmitter metabolism, which eventually affects frontal function and decreases response inhibition. Further studies to explore their causal relationship are warranted.

Copyright © 2020 Kim, Kang, Bahk, Jang, Hong and Baek.


Language: en

Keywords

TNF-α; behavioral impulsivity; frontal theta; mood disorder; non-suicidal self-injury; resting Qeeg

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print