Fernandes BS, Borgwardt S, Carvalho AF, Steiner J. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: 112.
Department of Psychiatry, University of Magdeburg, Magdeburg, Germany.
Psychiatry, with the field of Precision Psychiatry, has been experiencing one of the most exciting moments of its history with a paradigmatic shift (1). A few years ago, it became clear that the understanding of psychiatry at the time, mostly descriptive and phenomenologically based, was wanting. This led to a crisis within the psychiatric community, and, some would say, a disbelief in the field; the simply phenomenologically driven paradigm of the time was no longer sufficient.
biomarker; computational psychiatry; machine learning; mood disorders; personalized medicine; precision medicine; precision psychiatry; schizophrenia