Abstract

"Schools rethink security training" was the headline on page 1 of the 30 December 2019 issue of The Baltimore Sun daily newspaper. The accompanying article went on to explain that Maryland school students felt unsafe at school. Students on average rated their physical safety at 3.5 and emotional safety at 5.4, each on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best score. Many students gave their physical safety scores at 1 out of 10. And this is despite active shooter drills that are meant to teach them what to do if there is a violent confrontation, and in which they have all had to participate.

