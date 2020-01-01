|
Richard EL, Schalkoff CA, Piscalko HM, Brook DL, Sibley AL, Lancaster KE, Miller WC, Go VF. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; ePub(ePub): 102704.
Department of Health Behavior, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA.
32173274
BACKGROUND: Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is an evidence-based strategy to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). However, MAT-related stigma reduces MAT uptake, which is particularly low in rural areas. To date, perceptions and attitudes towards MAT in rural settings have not been described.
Appalachia; Medication-assisted treatment; Opioid use disorder; Risk environment; Rural; Stigma