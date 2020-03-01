Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention is an emerging priority for public health systems. Here, we present the Catalonia Suicide Risk Code (CSRC), a secondary suicide prevention program that provides a systematic approach to follow-up care for patients at risk. We describe the care pathway of the CSRC and characteristics of the patients enrolled in the program.



METHODS: Observational study based on data extracted from the Catalan health care system between the years 2014 and 2019. The following patient-related data were obtained: sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, characteristics of suicidal behaviour, and pathway of care.



RESULTS: A total of 12,596 individuals (64.1% women) were screened for suicide risk and 8,403 (66.7%) were subsequently enrolled in the CSRC. Adherence data show that most patients (81.9%) attended a face-to-face appointment and most (67.1%) were successfully contacted by telephone afterwards. Most face-to-face appointments were performed within 10 days of enrolment for adults and 72 h for minors. Psychiatric disorders were significant risk factors for both men and women. Females were significantly more likely to report stressful life events, while males were more likely to report social problems. Compared to men, women were more likely to use poisoning. LIMITATIONS: Adherence to the CSRC care pathway might reflect obstacles to its implementation. Due to the observational study design, it is not possible to determine the effectiveness of the CSRC to reduce suicide re-attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the CSRC successfully provided follow-up care for many individuals at high risk of suicide, greater adherence to the CSRC care pathway is needed.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en