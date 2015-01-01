Abstract

Background: According to the World Health Organization, 85% of global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). A major factor contributing to the alarming rates of suicides in LMIC is the unavailability of standardized and validated screening measures to screen and identify individuals at heightened risk of suicidal tendencies for early intervention.Aim: To investigate the factorial validity, construct validity and gender invariance of the Suicidal Behavior Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R).Methods: A cross-sectional self-report methodology was employed to gather data from 553 adolescents (average age = 16.85; girls = 322) in Ghana.Results: The result of a multi-group confirmatory factor analysis supported a unidimensional structure of the SBQ-R that did not differ for boys and girls. The SBQ-R demonstrated construct validity for boys and girls by correlating significantly although moderately with measures of depression, anxiety and mental wellbeing.Conclusion: The findings of this preliminary study suggest that the SBQ-R can be administered as a valid screening measure for adolescents at high risk for suicide for further assessment and intervention planning in Ghana, regardless of gender. Additionally, the study contributes to the literature on the universality and assessment of suicidal behaviors using SBQ-R.

