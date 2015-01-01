SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Story AR, Harris R, Scott SD, Vogelsmeier A. J. Nurs. Adm. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Author Affiliations: Patient Safety Risk Nurse (Dr Story), Veterans Health Administration; and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs (Dr Harris) and Associate Professor (Dr Vogelsmeier), Sinclair School of Nursing, University of Missouri; and Nurse Scientist (Dr Scott), University of Missouri Health Care, Columbia.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NNA.0000000000000870

32175936

Workplace violence is highly prevalent for nurses, often going unreported. Regrettably, the very patients and visitors being cared for often perpetrate the majority of violence. This article's purpose is to describe how an institution implemented a workplace violence prevention training program designed to increase nurses' perception and confidence with aggressive and violent events. Evaluation of this quality improvement program posttraining was positive, suggesting this approach may influence nurses' abilities to prevent and manage these events.


Language: en
