Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to measure underdrape oxygen pooling, surgical site oxygen contamination, and time to restoration of 21% oxygen concentration after cessation of oxygen delivery by measuring oxygen concentration under simulated clinical conditions with various drapes.



METHODS: In a 2-part study, oxygen permeability of four differing surgical drapes was measured (Part A) and a mannequin was used to measure underdrape oxygen pooling and surgical site oxygen contamination (Part B). In Part A, a container of high concentration oxygen was sealed with a surgical drape. Oxygen concentrations on both sides of the drape were then measured over time to quantify drape oxygen permeability. Part B included a mannequin model draped for a hypothetical surgical site with oxygen administered by face mask. Oxygen concentration was measured at both the surgical site and under the drape nearest the surgical site.



RESULTS: Oxygen permeability varied significantly between drapes tested. The surgical site oxygen concentration ranged from 20% to 58% (P = 0.0001). The commonly used woven 100% cotton operating room (OR) towel was highly permeable. The plastic occlusive drape created an impermeable barrier, which did not allow for any oxygen contamination but created the longest time to return to 21% oxygen concentration at the underdrape site after cessation of oxygen delivery.



CONCLUSIONS: Surgical drapes have varying oxygen permeability and can lead to high concentration underdrape oxygen pooling. Oxygen contamination of the surgical site varies widely based on drape material and may reach dangerously high levels, especially with the cotton OR towel. Surgical drape selection may impact OR fire risk.

Language: en