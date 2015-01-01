Abstract

PURPOSE: Electrophysiological event-related potentials (ERP's) have been reported to change after concussion. The objective of this study is to use a simple 2-tone auditory P300 ERP in routine clinical settings to measure changes from baseline after concussion and to determine if these changes persist at return to play when other standard measures have normalized.



METHODS: Three-hundred sixty-four (364) student athletes, aged 17-23 years, participating in contact sports were tracked over consecutive years. In this blinded study P300, plus physical reaction times and Trail Making tests, were collected alongside standard clinical evaluations. Changes in these measures after concussion were compared to clinical outcomes over various stages of post-injury recovery.



RESULTS: Concussed players experienced significant reaction time and/or P300 amplitude changes compared to pre-concussion baseline measurements (p< 0.005). P300 changes persisted in 38% of the players after standard measures, including reaction times, had cleared. Many of those players slow to normalize were part of the sub-concussive symptom group and/or appeared more prone to repeat concussions.



CONCLUSION: These data suggest significant P300 amplitude changes after concussion that are quantifiable and consistent. These changes often normalized slower than other standard assessments. More data are needed to determine if slow normalization relates to sub-concussive or repeated events.

Language: en