Tatebe LC, Siva NR, Pekarek S, Liesen E, Wheeler A, Reese C, Schlanser V, Kaminsky M, Messer T, Starr F, Mis J, Bokhari F, Dennis A. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University, Midwestern University. leah.tatebe@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, nandinirajaramsiva@gmail.com. Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Midwestern University. spekarek99@midwestern.edu Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Midwestern University. eliesen82@midwestern.edu Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health. awheeler@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health. creese@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University, Midwestern University. victoria.schlanser@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University, Midwestern University. mkaminsky2@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University. tmesser@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University, Midwestern University. fstarr@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Midwestern University. justin.mis@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University. fbokhari@cookcountyhhs.org Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health, Rush University, Midwestern University. adennis@cookcountytrauma.org.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32176168
BACKGROUND: Emergency responders face a crisis of rising suicide rates, and many resist seeking help due to the stigma surrounding mental health. We sought to evaluate the feasibility of an urban trauma center to screen for post-traumatic stress (PTS) among emergency responders and to provide mental health services.
