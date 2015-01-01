Abstract

While caffeine effects on postural balance are controversial and while postural sways are an issue for middle-aged adults, no data is available concerning the caffeine effects on these sways. As women have a greater sensitivity to caffeine consumption than men, we hypothesized that caffeine may positively affect these sways. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effects of different caffeine doses on postural balance in middle-aged women. Twenty-five healthy middle-aged women were recruited to evaluate their postural performance, after treatment capsule intake. As a result, significant improvements were observed only in eyes closed on foam surface, after low caffeine consumption.

Language: en