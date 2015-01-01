SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ben Waer F, Laatar R, Srihi S, Jouira G, Rebai H, Sahli S. J. Women Aging. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-15.

Research Laboratory Education, Motricity, Sport and Health LR19JS01, High Institute of Sport and Physical Education of Sfax, University of Sfax, Sfax, Tunisia.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08952841.2020.1735288

32172679

While caffeine effects on postural balance are controversial and while postural sways are an issue for middle-aged adults, no data is available concerning the caffeine effects on these sways. As women have a greater sensitivity to caffeine consumption than men, we hypothesized that caffeine may positively affect these sways. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effects of different caffeine doses on postural balance in middle-aged women. Twenty-five healthy middle-aged women were recruited to evaluate their postural performance, after treatment capsule intake. As a result, significant improvements were observed only in eyes closed on foam surface, after low caffeine consumption.


Caffeine; middle-age; postural balance; women

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
