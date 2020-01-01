Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Scant research has examined mental health treatment utilization and barriers to care in deployed U.S. soldiers. This study aims to assess mental health treatment utilization in deployed soldiers, including providers used and barriers to care.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: U.S. Army soldiers (n = 2,412) in a combat environment were surveyed on psychiatric symptoms, mental health help received, sources of care, and perceived barriers to care by Mental Health Advisory teams from 2009 to 2013.



RESULTS: Of the 25% of soldiers at mental health risk, 37% received mental health help, with 18% receiving help from a provider. Nonprovider sources of care were utilized significantly more frequently than providers. Soldiers at mental health risk reported significantly greater anticipated career-related stigma, organizational barriers to care, self-reliance views, and negative attitudes toward care, yet these constructs did not differ between who did or did not receive help. Soldiers who received help from providers exclusively reported significantly more anticipated career-related stigma and fewer organizational barriers to care than those that received no help. Soldiers who spent no time living outside the forward operating base and soldiers with six or more types of combat exposures were more likely to receive help.



CONCLUSIONS: Prevalence of common psychopathology and receipt of care in a combat environment was similar to previous reports from postdeployment settings. Nonprovider sources of care were more frequently utilized as compared to an in-Garrison report.



FINDINGS suggest important differences exist in sources of help and barriers to care in deployed vs. postdeployment environments. The hypothesized barriers to care did not preclude receiving any help, however, less than one-half of soldiers at mental health risk received help. Thus, future research should identify factors that have the greatest influence on help seeking behavior in both deployed and Garrison settings.



© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en