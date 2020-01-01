Abstract

High voltage electric burns can cause various ocular injuries and may manifest in the form of conjunctival hyperemia, corneal opacities, uveitis, miosis, spasm of accommodation, cataract, retinal edema, papilledema, choroidal rupture, chorio-retinal necrosis/atrophy, retinal detachment and optic atrophy. The involvement of crystalline lens exclusively with sparing of other ocular structures is rare. We report a case of 16 year old male with bilateral total cataract after electrical injury by over-head high tension electric transmission cable accidentally falling on patient's head 6 months back. B scan showed no abnormality in both the eyes. The intra ocular pressure in both the eyes was within normal limits. Patient underwent lens aspiration with posterior chamber intraocular lens (PCIOL) implantation in both the eyes, under peribulbar anaesthesia (with an interval of 1 week between both the operations). Intra-operative and post-operative period were uneventful. Post operative BCVA was 6/6 in both eyes and fundus examination was within normal limits. Outcomes after surgery are very good if not associated with other ocular lesion like optic atrophy, chorio-retinal lesion, uveitis etc. This observation should encourage the ophthalmologist to undertake surgery for electric cataract, where necessary.



