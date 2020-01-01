Abstract

Over 3.8 million sport-related concussions (SRCs)/mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) occur annually, and approximately half a million children are seen in the emergency department setting each year.1 Recreational activities, particularly contact sports, have not only been associated with concussions but also offer opportunities for enhancing neurocognitive functioning, physical fitness, and social interaction, all critical for healthy development in the pediatric population.2,3 A recent Institute of Medicine (IOM) report revealed the clinical management challenges and the need for better data relating to youth SRC.



Keywords:

Concussion, Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), Youth sports, Multidisciplinary program

Language: en