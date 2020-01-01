|
Choe MC, Rosenbaum P, Rivara FP, Gioia GA, Giza CC. Pediatr. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Neurosurgery, UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program, UCLA Brain Injury Research Center, Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32173162
Over 3.8 million sport-related concussions (SRCs)/mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) occur annually, and approximately half a million children are seen in the emergency department setting each year.1 Recreational activities, particularly contact sports, have not only been associated with concussions but also offer opportunities for enhancing neurocognitive functioning, physical fitness, and social interaction, all critical for healthy development in the pediatric population.2,3 A recent Institute of Medicine (IOM) report revealed the clinical management challenges and the need for better data relating to youth SRC.
Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); Multidisciplinary program; Youth sports