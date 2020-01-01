|
Citation
Pallini S, Terrinoni A, Iannello S, Cerutti R, Ferrara M, Fantini F, Laghi F. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Developmental and Social Psychology, Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32175618
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Consistent with the debate surrounding the association between nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), suicidal intent, and suicidal behavior, and between NSSI and dysregulation processes, we attempted to analyze suicide intent and emotion dysregulation in NSSI adolescents, in the framework of the attachment representations and exploring these clues of emotion dysregulation characteristics of insecure attachment. Furthermore, we intended to focus on these attachment-related segregated systems regarding death and suicidal ideations, to explore how differently they would characterize self-injuring adolescents with and without suicide attempts.
Language: en