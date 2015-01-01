Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since the revolution of January 2011, there was an increase in suicide and attempted suicide in Tunisia, particularly among young people.



AIM: To establish the suicide risk rate evolution eleven years after the SMPG 2005 survey in Tunisia, which was used to estimate the prevalence of suicide risk at 13.9%.



METHODS: We reproduce the survey SMPG of 2005. A sample of 300 people representative of Ariana's area was determined by the method of quotas according to gender, age and level of education. The questionnaire consisted of sociodemographic data and the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (M.I.N.I) in its portion suicidal risk.



RESULTS: The sex ratio was 1.01. The mean age was 42 ±2.26 years. The prevalence of suicide risk was 22.7%: mild (90%), medium (6%) and high (4%). The suicide risk's prevalence had increased by 8.8% compared to the first survey SMPG in 2005. The suicide risk rate was higher among women (p = 0.01), among the unemployed (0,008) and those with an income below 850 Tunisian Dinar / month (p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Given the increase in suicide risk between 2005 and 2016, specific preventive measures should be implemented by the Tunisian authorities to reduce this risk.

Language: en