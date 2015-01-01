|
Citation
Lemke KW, Pham K, Ravert DM, Weiner JP. Am. J. Manag. Care 2020; 26(3): 119-125.
Affiliation
Center for Population Health Information Technology, Department of Health Policy and Management, The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, 624 N Broadway, Room 601, Baltimore, MD 21205. Email: klemke1@jhu.edu.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32181627
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Analyses of emergency department (ED) use require visit classification algorithms based on administrative data. Our objectives were to present an expanded and revised version of an existing algorithm and to use this tool to characterize patterns of ED use across US hospitals and within a large sample of health plan enrollees. STUDY DESIGN: Observational study using National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey ED public use files and hospital billing data for a health plan cohort.
