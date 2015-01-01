|
Copeland LA, Finley EP, Vogt D, Perkins DF, Nillni YI. Am. J. Manag. Care 2020; 26(3): 97-104.
VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System, 421 N Main St, Leeds, MA 01053. Email: LaurelACopeland@gmail.com.
(Copyright © 2020, Intellisphere)
32181624
OBJECTIVES: The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is adapting to a new model of care in the wake of the Veterans Choice Act of 2014. A longitudinal study, The Veterans Metrics Initiative, captured multiple domains of psychosocial health and healthcare use as veterans moved through the first 15 months of transition from military to civilian life. This study examined gender differences and clinical, social, and lifestyle correlates in healthcare use. STUDY DESIGN: The multiwave web-based survey collected self-reported measures from a national sample of newly separated military veterans.
Language: en