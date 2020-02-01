SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gorman E, Frangos S, DiMaggio C, Bukur M, Klein M, Pachter HL, Berry C. Am. J. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, NYU School of Medicine Department of Surgery, United States. Electronic address: Cherisse.Berry@nyulangone.org.

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2020.02.026

32178839

BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate the role of trauma center designation in the association of race and insurance status with disposition to rehabilitation centers among elderly patients with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

METHODS: The National Trauma Data Bank (2014-2015) was used to identify elderly (age ≥ 65) patients with isolated moderate to severe blunt TBI who survived to discharge. Race, insurance status, and outcomes were stratified by trauma center designation and compared.

RESULTS: 3,292 patients met the inclusion criteria. Black patients were 1.5 times less likely (AOR 0.64, p = 0.01) and Latino patients were 1.7 times less likely (AOR 0.58, p = 0 0.007) to be discharged to rehabilitation centers as compared with White patients. Asian patients at Level I hospitals were more likely to be discharged to rehabilitation centers if they had private vs. non-private insurance (42.9% versus 12.7%, p = 0.01).

CONCLUSION: Black and Latino patients were less likely to be discharged to rehabilitation centers compared to White patients. The etiology of these disparities deserves further study.

Disparities; Rehabilitation; TBI

