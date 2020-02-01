Abstract

Trauma during pregnancy deserves special attention because of its management objectives, i.e. well-being of both pregnant woman and foetus. Maxillofacial trauma directly affects the nutrition of foetus by interfering with the normal functions in a pregnant woman such as mouth opening, mastication and breathing. Hence early restitution of form and function of maxillofacial skeleton is essential. However, the gravid status is associated with numerous anatomical and physiological changes which present with clinical dilemma related to imaging and treatment. A careful scrutiny of the patient's systemic and gestational status is absolutely essential before, during and after instituting any interventional procedures. We present a case of bilateral condyle fracture in a 30-year-old pregnant woman in the third trimester (32 weeks). She was treated with inter maxillary fixation using orthodontic brackets & elastics. After successful restitution of occlusion, the patient was advised aggressive physiotherapy which ensured normal mouth opening. Two weeks later, the patient delivered uneventfully. The patient was followed up at one month and 3 month and demonstrated restitution of normal occlusion, mouth opening and lower facial height. This article aims at analyzing the contemporary principles in management of maxillofacial trauma in a pregnant woman and clarifying the common misconceptions.



Copyright © 2020 Chinese Medical Association. Production and hosting by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Language: en