Citation
Cai W, Cai H, Li H. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-8.
Affiliation
Center for Language and Brain, Shenzhen Institute of Neuroscience, and Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Affective and Social Cognitive Science, Shenzhen University, Shenzhen, Guangdong, P. R. China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32180539
Abstract
This research examined whether death anxiety motivated individuals to pursue a higher social class. Two studies were conducted to provide supporting evidence. Study 1 (n = 1847) showed that higher chronic death anxiety was associated with stronger motivation to pursue a higher social class. Study 2 (n = 135) showed that situationally induced death anxiety augmented the pursuit of a higher social class and was associated with choosing lower criteria for joining a higher social class. Together, the two studies provided both experimental and correlational evidence for the motivational significance of death anxiety in pursuing a higher social class.
Language: en