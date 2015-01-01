SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cai W, Cai H, Li H. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-8.

Affiliation

Center for Language and Brain, Shenzhen Institute of Neuroscience, and Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Affective and Social Cognitive Science, Shenzhen University, Shenzhen, Guangdong, P. R. China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1740828

PMID

32180539

Abstract

This research examined whether death anxiety motivated individuals to pursue a higher social class. Two studies were conducted to provide supporting evidence. Study 1 (n = 1847) showed that higher chronic death anxiety was associated with stronger motivation to pursue a higher social class. Study 2 (n = 135) showed that situationally induced death anxiety augmented the pursuit of a higher social class and was associated with choosing lower criteria for joining a higher social class. Together, the two studies provided both experimental and correlational evidence for the motivational significance of death anxiety in pursuing a higher social class.


Language: en
